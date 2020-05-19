President Trump urges Senate Republicans to "be tough,quot; on Democrats – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for perhaps one of the largest social gatherings yet to take place in Washington amid the coronavirus: the weekly Republican lunch in the Senate.

Behind closed doors, Trump had no script and moved freely with the 53 Republican senators. He touted his poll numbers, fired rival Joe Biden, and implored Republicans to "be tough,quot; against Democrats this fall. Despite the House passing a $ 3 trillion pandemic aid package, Republicans insisted they wait until June to consider whether more aid is needed.

"We had a great meeting: all the Republican senators were there," Trump told reporters afterward.

The private meeting contrasted with the scenes taking place in the homes of the USA. USA With social distancing and a closed economy, many Americans remain curled up in their homes, juggling children and jobs, even when some states begin to reopen. More than 30 million are unemployed.

"They had a giant rally and were excited to do nothing," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "What a day."

Washington's centers of power are at a political and economic crossroads as Congress and the White House consider next steps in responding to the pandemic.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led Democrats to approve an aid package last week, Senate Republicans say they are not interested in providing more funds until they evaluate how the $ 2 is being spent. billions in aid already approved.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there is no urgency to act.

"We need to evaluate what we've already done, take a look at what worked and what didn't," said McConnell, R-Ky. "We will discuss the way forward in the next two weeks."

As governors call for funds, Pelosi's package includes $ 900 billion to states and cities to shore up their budgets and avoid mass layoffs of state and local government workers. Regional tax revenues have plummeted during the virus outbreak and the economic shutdown.

The Democratic bill also provides money for more virus testing, a new round of $ 1,200 refund checks for Americans with cash problems, and other help.

Republicans dismiss the House bill as a liberal wish list. They prefer to wait and see if efforts to open up the economy can provide an initial boost and lessen the need for more aid.

Trump's visit to the weekly lunch was seen by the White House as an opportunity for the president to thank senators for their work in fighting the virus outbreak and propping up the economy, authorities said.

But as the senators met behind closed doors, the discussion quickly turned to politics.

Trump's "enthusiasm,quot; for the campaign against Biden, the alleged Democratic candidate, was clear, the senators said.

The president warned them that Democrats are tougher than Republicans and will not hesitate to attack. He reviewed widely used topics, including investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and ousted former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a Republican who was not authorized to discuss the private session and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"He urged all of us to be tough, to fight," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters afterward.

Democrats are eager to shift control of the Senate as voters evaluate Trump's handling of the pandemic crisis. Cornyn said the president explained to the senators: "It will be a pitched battle."

Trump joined his son-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior adviser, and new chief of staff Mark Meadows, a former congressman.

The Capitol building remains largely closed with the House removed due to health risks, but the Senate returned to session in early May.

The Republican luncheon is among the few known meetings still held in the nation's capital, which remains under residency orders until June 8. Since March, a Republican senator, several House members, and dozens of Capitol Hill workers and staff have tested positive for the virus.

The buffet is over, with hot and cold products. Instead, it's about prepackaged sandwiches and salads, fries, and water. Senators now gather in a larger room across the street from the Capitol instead of the majestic one a few steps from the Senate chamber. The seat is a socially distant three to one table. Many senators wear masks.

The federal guide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests canceling large events of more than 250 people, and canceling those over the age of 10 for high-risk populations, including the elderly.

Democrats in the Senate skip their weekly lunch and meet instead by conference call.

Trump activated the alarms when he revealed this week that he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine despite serious warnings from health officials and the US government. USA That the antimalarial drug is not proven to help against COVID-19 and carries serious health risks, including death.

He did not discuss his decision to take the drug during the private lunch, the senators said.

Tuesday brought a full day of administrative appearances on Capitol Hill. Previously, Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with McConnell and Republican Party leader Kevin McCarthy for a previously scheduled meeting.

They discussed COVID-19's response and the economy, according to a person familiar with the meeting who was not authorized to describe it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

But it did not appear to change Republicans' perspective that more funds are needed for the pandemic response.

"I don't see the need at the moment," McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville and Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.