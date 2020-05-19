President Donald Trump to visit Michigan Ford plant Thursday – Up News Info Detroit

YPSILANTI, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – President Donald Trump will visit a Ford plant in Ypsilanti according to a White House official.

Trump will comment and tour the Rawsonville plant that has been reused to make fans.

Ford announced in March that it would work with GE Healthcare to manufacture 50,000 ventilators by July 4.

This will be Trump's first visit to the state since January 30 when he spoke at a Warren plant.

