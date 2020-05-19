Premier League calendar updates: what to know about rumored plans, resumption dates for the 2019-20 season

As Americans were just beginning their work days, either at their places of business or even teleworking, Premier League players in England returned to the football service on Tuesday for the first time since early March.

The Premier League has yet to set a game schedule for their return, but the teams were allowed to resume small-group training on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for the expected June restart of their season.

The Premier League has been suspended, along with most of the world's major sports leagues, since the second weekend in March. When it was interrupted, Liverpool were 25 points ahead of Manchester City in second place and two wins from their first Premier League title. LFC won many titles before the Premier League was formed in 1992, but only finished second since then, most recently in 2014 and 2009.

However, there were up to six teams battling relegation and six battling for the remaining three spots in the 2021-22 Champions League.

Germany, where the Bundesliga suspended competition a few days after England and most of the rest in the world in March, returned with a full list of games over the weekend.

"The Germans are a couple of steps ahead of us, obviously," Premier League CEO Richard Masters told the media on Monday. "We can learn from them, observe them, and trust their success."

When will the Premier League resume?

An exact date has not been set for the resumption of the 2019-2020 season, but the teams were allowed to return to small group training on Tuesday. The season is expected to resume sometime in June.

2020 Premier League resume timeline

This is a timeline of the events that occurred when England attempted to resume the Premier League campaign:

May 18 Premier League clubs voted unanimously to allow teams to return to training, ideally in small groups with sustained patterns of social distancing.

"The first step of the Return to Training Protocol allows squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet allowed," the Premier League said in a statement.

"This first stage was agreed in consultation with players, managers, club doctors in the Premier League, independent experts and the government. Strict medical protocols at the highest level will ensure that everyone retrains in the safest possible environment."

May 11: The UK government gives its approval for the Premier League to return as soon as June 1. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the decision, directing that the games take place in closed stadiums.

Clubs opposed to playing on neutral grounds would reportedly get away with it, if approved by government officials. One of the league officials' main concerns was the potential for fans to congregate outside the stadiums while the games were taking place, which happened in France outside of a Champions League match in March between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

But more than half of the clubs opposed the concept of a neutral site.

"All clubs would prefer to play at home," said Masters.

May 9: Watford President and CEO Scott Duxbury writes an article for The Times of London in which he criticized the Restart Project work to complete the season in neutral locations rather than in his own home.

Although it is clearly established that fans will not be allowed on any comeback, Duxbury's opinion piece cites the advantage Watford gained by playing at home in his surprising surprise of the waiting champion from Liverpool, as if the public advantage in that 3- 0 victory was minor.

Duxbury wrote that at least six clubs were "concerned about the distinct disadvantage and devastating effects of playing in this type of distorted nine-game mini-league."

May 1: The clubs met for four hours to discuss the conditions for a possible return. The "project restart,quot; is not a universally popular proposition; Manchester City star striker Sergio Agüero told a television program in Spain "Most players are afraid because they have family, they have children, they have babies."

The formulated plan to return to action includes the remaining games that are played on selected neutral sites, which were not disclosed, and that the games are resumed without spectators in the stands.

"The League and clubs are considering tentative first advances and will only train and play again with the guidance of the Government, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and coaches," the Premier League statement said.

April 17th When a letter from UEFA reaches national federations urging anyone planning to return to the competition to complete their seasons before July 31, with a view to finishing the Champions League and Europa League, the Premier League conducts a conference call Two-hour teams discuss possible four-week training period beginning in mid-May with a return to competition in mid-June. A ban was established against the use of training sites until at least May. 7)

April 3: The league announced that its initial hope of returning by April 30 had been too ambitious. The return to action would be delayed indefinitely.

March, 19: ESPN reports that the Premier League will not start the 2020-21 season until it completes the current season. This decision was reached after the 20 clubs participated in a videoconference that formally determined to continue the suspension of the league from the original date of April 3 to April 30.

The FA board also determined that the deadline set for June 1 to complete league competition would be removed, with no date set to replace it.

March 13: After a joint meeting of team shareholders, the Premier League makes the decision along with the Football League, the Women's Super League and the FA to suspend all professional soccer competition.

"Despite the challenges, the goal of the Premier League is to reprogram the displaced fixtures … when it is safe to do so," the league statement said.

March 12: With the Premier League still planning to move forward with games scheduled for next weekend as major sports competitions in North America are suspended or canceled, first the NBA, and then the NHL, MLS, Major League Baseball, and the championships. NCAA men's and women's basketball. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for the coronavirus.

Chelsea announced hours later that teen winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive, prompting the club to decide to partially close its training facility.