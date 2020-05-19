Prairie’s Edge Casino opens with established COVID-19 security precautions – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A western Minnesota casino opened to the public on Monday.

Guests and employees at the Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort in Granite Falls have their temperature checked before entering the facility.

Everyone gets a squirt of hand sanitizer and can grab a mask provided by the casino – employees should wear them and guests are encouraged to do so.

On the floor, Plexiglass dividers have been installed between all slot machines and also on the bars.

There are no open board games.

"When we're done, they come and completely disinfect the machines and chairs," said Lucy Bennett, a guest from Granite Falls. "It is great. I am very satisfied."

Prairie’s Edge leaders say changes in the guest experience, as well as its internal operations, exceed the recommendations of health agencies.

"We can be a laughingstock or a brilliant example," said Kevin Jensvold, tribal president of the Upper Sioux community. “We chose to be the brilliant example. We do not underestimate or lessen the dangers. "

The casino and complex belong to the people of the Yellow Medicine Nation, a sovereign entity that is not required to comply with Minnesota law, such as an order to stay home.

"Here the rules are ours, they should not be discussed or negotiated," said Jensvold. "It is simply the laws of our land that govern the people of the high Sioux."

Jensvold says the casino complex helps support about 1,500 people and their families.