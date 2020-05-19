Power Five College Athletics Conferences Lobby Large in Congress

Power Five conferences spent $ 350,000 in lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn backup money.

The Southeast Conference spent the most, hiring three lobbying companies, and paying them a total of $ 140,000, according to lobbying disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press. Earlier this year, the SEC did not employ Washington lobbyists, but instead left the job of influencing Congress on individual universities and the NCAA.

In a statement to the AP, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference hired lobbyists to be part of the discussion as Congress takes college sports reform more seriously.

"It is important for the SEC to have a voice in this national dialogue," Sankey said. "We look forward to a constructive exchange of ideas on how we can further enhance the educational and sports experiences of our student-athletes, while ensuring that any future changes can be fairly managed at the national level."

The NCAA announced last month that it was moving forward with a plan to allow college athletes to earn money for sponsorships and other activities, including personal appearances and social media content. California and other states have passed laws that would guarantee that right to athletes with few of the restrictions the NCAA seeks. Florida may be the first to have its law take effect, starting next year.

The NCAA is lobbying Congress to enact a federal law that makes those state laws moot and perhaps avoids future legal challenges.

Conference commissioners have spoken about a chaotic recruiting environment that would result from a handful of states passing athlete-friendly laws and schools that use them to attract top players.

At a hearing in February, NCAA President Mark Emmert said Congress must put "barriers,quot; on athletes' ability to earn money, in part to protect themselves against possible recruitment abuse and the back-up money being used as a pay-per-play scheme. That argument was met with skepticism by some legislators and athlete advocates, who believe that scholarship athletes should have access to the free market like any other college student.

NCAA lobbyists have continued to press the case for those railings, and now they have more help. A document distributed by the Power Five lobbyists, obtained by AP, lists the "basic principles,quot; of conferences for athlete compensation, and most of those principles include limitations.

They include: a requirement for "a period of academic progress,quot; before athletes can sign approval agreements; Athletes' ban deals with "advertising categories incompatible with higher education,quot;; and limits on who can advise athletes on third-party contracts to avoid "unscrupulous actors."

Each of the Power Five hired the same two lobbying firms this year, and each of those firms raised $ 10,000 from each conference. The firms: Marshall & Popp, led by former Republican officials in Congress; and Democrat-led Subject Matter both declared their goal a "national solution to preserve the unique model of American college athletics,quot; while allowing players to earn money with their names, images and likenesses (NIL).

"In this particular case, the (Power Five) conferences are working together on this so that there is less confusion, not more, in terms of messages to congressional leaders to help explain NIL and what the concerns are and how it might work, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford told The Associated Press.

Like the SEC, the Pac-12 and Big Ten also hired their first Washington lobbyists. The Pac-12 spent $ 70,000, giving $ 50,000 to its own company and $ 10,000 each to Marshall & Popp and Subject Matter. The Big Ten paid $ 20,000 to the companies that work for all the Power Five, but did not hire its own dedicated lobbyist.

The ACC and Big 12 each spent $ 60,000 – $ 40,000 on their own lobbyists and $ 20,000 on the Power Five firms. Both conferences had the same lobbyists last year, the first year they had spent significant money to influence members of Congress.

Last year, the NCAA spent $ 450,000 on lobbying, the most it has spent in any year since 2014, and continued at that accelerated pace by spending $ 130,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to records.

Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican from North Carolina and an outspoken critic of the NCAA who has introduced legislation on the matter, said the NCAA and its allies were "deaf,quot; for spending money lobbying to limit the earning power of athletes during a pandemic that has ruined the United States economy.

"You have millions of Americans fighting. About 500,000 student-athletes have canceled their practices and competitions, and they want Congress to drop everything and provide them with some kind of legal context, coverage, after decades of abuse, "Walker said.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has not stopped the debate over athletes' wages, either in Washington or in staterooms. Swofford said he expected the Power Five to continue to have a lobbying presence.

"With the possible financial implications of the pandemic, I think all expenses will be considered," Swofford said. "But this is also a very important issue in terms of the future of college athletics and what it looks like."

AP sports journalist Aaron Beard in Raleigh, North Carolina contributed to this report.

