Porsha Williams makes fans' day with this video she shared on her social media account

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account where fans spoke in the comments. Take a look at his post below and have fun – some of his fans were laughing, as you'll see.

‘Is 21-year-old LaToya Thompson missing or murdered? Rose Cranberry will not rest until she solves the case. This is #LookingforLaToya #InsecureHBO @insecurehbo @the_a_prentice @issarae @hbo, "Porsha wrote in her post.

Someone said: Estos These shows within the show are everything! Sza !! Kandi and Cole her parents! You and Ray J "and another follower posted this message:" Wait, LaToya is SZA. And is that Kandi and Cole de Martin in the family portrait. "

Another commenter wrote, "I invested in the search for Latoya that I forgot it was other than Insecure lol," and someone else said, "I've been trying to figure out if that was Sza for days."

A follower wrote: "I didn't realize that Latoya was (or is still alive,quot;) a Delta. Find my Soror now !!! "And another commenter posted this message:" When does this appear because I'm stuck on it right after seeing only a preview of it? LMAO please tell me "

Another follower said that "I am more interested in the program within the program than in the actual program. '

Apart from this, Porsha made sure to flaunt her merchandise recently on her social media account as well.

‘#MercialBreak Get your best rest 💤 in one set of my @PamperedByPorsha sheets 😍 Experience the softest sheets, amazing quality, and the perfect fit! Plus we have a selection of awesome #SWIPE colors selected for more of my favorites! Full line on site ❗️ FREE SHIPPING ❗️ Order yours today while supplies last🚨 ONLY AT PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM🚨PS: If you have received your sheets be sure to ⚡️TAG ME⚡️ on your photos for a chance to appear 😘 & # 39 ; Porsha subtitled her post

Fans made sure to praise their products as they always do.

Porsha recently made her fans laugh once again with another video she shared.



