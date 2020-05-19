Pompeo rejected request for interview from inspector general on Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected an interview request for the State Department inspector general's investigation into whether the Trump administration acted illegally by declaring an "emergency,quot; to prevent a freeze in Congress on the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Three people with knowledge of their actions.
That indicates that the secretary of state was aware of Mr. Linick's investigation and specific lines of questions about Mr. Pompeo's decision last year to resume sales of bombs and other weapons, which had stalled since 2017. Saudi Arabia has led the Persian Gulf nations in an air war in Yemen that has resulted in large numbers of civilian deaths.
It is still unclear why Mr. Linick was fired. I was also investigating whether Mr. Pompeo was wrong ask a State Department employee to run errands for him and his wife. And a senior department official and longtime secretary friend Brian Bulatao told The Washington Post that Pompeo was concerned that Linick was not aggressively tracking past leaks to news organizations about what he was investigating.
Some officials say it may have been a combination of problems, rather than a single investigation, that led to the firing of Linick, one of the four inspectors-general that Mr. Trump has fired or demoted in recent weeks.
The State Department has declined to comment publicly on Mr. Linick's investigation into the arms sale or provide details on its scope. But the push by Pompeo and Trump to resume sales, especially after the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, was rejected by some lawmakers on both sides and was highly controversial among some Foreign Service officials, who argued that Mr. The desire to Trump's winning arms sales for American contractors was voiding human rights protections.
Pompeo said he generally didn't notice the inspector's general reports until a few days before they were publicly released. But clearly that was not the case in the investigation into the Saudi arms decision. That report has yet to be released, though employees of the inspector general's office informed senior State Department officials of a preliminary version in early March.
It is unclear whether the final report will be critical of the legal maneuvers the Trump administration carried out to restore sales to the Saudis and Emiratis.
Cabinet secretaries sometimes try to avoid interviews with inspectors general, preferring the more controlled route of providing written responses. That allows the process to go through to lawyers to help shape the answers.
Representative Eliot L. Engel, a Democrat from New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had last June asked the inspector general to launch an investigation into the sale of weapons. Engel said Monday that the investigation could have been "another reason,quot; that Pompeo recommended that Trump fire Linick. Trump notified Congress on Friday of the layoff, beginning a 30-day review period on the president's action as Linick prepares to leave.
Mr. Linick was also investigating separately Mr. Pompeo's possible misuse of a political representative in the State Department to conduct personal errands for him and his wife, Susan Pompeo, which included walking the family dog, Sherman; collect dry cleaning; and make restaurant reservations, said a Democratic assistant. Questions about Mr. Pompeo's possible misuse of taxpayer funds, including on frequent trips aboard the department plane to his adopted home state of Kansas, have harassed the secretary for more than a year.
Pompeo has denied wrongdoing in most cases.
When asked by the Post about Mr. Linick's investigation into the possible misuse of a State Department employee, Mr. Pompeo said he did not know. But he avoided answering a question about whether he had ever engaged in such an activity, saying, "I am not going to answer the myriad of unsubstantiated allegations about any of it."
Mr. Linick has served in his role since 2013 and has a reputation for being careful, competent, and nonpartisan. But it clearly wasn't seen that way among leaders of the State Department, which he believes targeted the Trump appointees. They were particularly outraged by a report last year on the treatment of an Iranian-American official in the department, who argued that his dismissal from his job reflected prejudice by political appointees. Senior State Department officials insisted that she was transferred because she was not competent.
The inspector general's office has hundreds of employees investigating potential cases of fraud and waste in the department. Last year, Mr. Linick released another report that He criticized the agency's top political officials, and also played a minor role in the impeachment investigation against Trump. In 2016, she issued a report harshly criticizing Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state, for her use of a private email server.