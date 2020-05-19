Pompeo rejected request for interview from inspector general on Saudi arms sales

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected an interview request for the State Department inspector general's investigation into whether the Trump administration acted illegally by declaring an "emergency,quot; to prevent a freeze in Congress on the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Three people with knowledge of their actions.

Some officials say it may have been a combination of problems, rather than a single investigation, that led to the firing of Linick, one of the four inspectors-general that Mr. Trump has fired or demoted in recent weeks.

The State Department has declined to comment publicly on Mr. Linick's investigation into the arms sale or provide details on its scope. But the push by Pompeo and Trump to resume sales, especially after the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, was rejected by some lawmakers on both sides and was highly controversial among some Foreign Service officials, who argued that Mr. The desire to Trump's winning arms sales for American contractors was voiding human rights protections.

Pompeo said he generally didn't notice the inspector's general reports until a few days before they were publicly released. But clearly that was not the case in the investigation into the Saudi arms decision. That report has yet to be released, though employees of the inspector general's office informed senior State Department officials of a preliminary version in early March.

It is unclear whether the final report will be critical of the legal maneuvers the Trump administration carried out to restore sales to the Saudis and Emiratis.

Cabinet secretaries sometimes try to avoid interviews with inspectors general, preferring the more controlled route of providing written responses. That allows the process to go through to lawyers to help shape the answers.

Representative Eliot L. Engel, a Democrat from New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had last June asked the inspector general to launch an investigation into the sale of weapons. Engel said Monday that the investigation could have been "another reason,quot; that Pompeo recommended that Trump fire Linick. Trump notified Congress on Friday of the layoff, beginning a 30-day review period on the president's action as Linick prepares to leave.

Pompeo has denied wrongdoing in most cases.

When asked by the Post about Mr. Linick's investigation into the possible misuse of a State Department employee, Mr. Pompeo said he did not know. But he avoided answering a question about whether he had ever engaged in such an activity, saying, "I am not going to answer the myriad of unsubstantiated allegations about any of it."

