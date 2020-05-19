Polygraph confirms man who filmed fatal shots not involved – Up News Info Tampa

By Hollie Silverman and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) – Ahmaud Arbery's family lawyer says they want to arrest the man who recorded the incident despite his lawyer's claim that he was not involved in the death.

"We will continue to press for the arrest of William Bryan for filming and participating in the ambush of Ahmaud Arbery," said Lee Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys for the Arbery family, S. Lee Merritt.

Bryan is the person who filmed the video of the incident.

Merritt's comments were in response to Kevin Gough, a lawyer for Bryan, who said Monday that his client had conducted a polygraph test confirming that he was not involved in the shooting.

Gough said the test results have been shared with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting the investigation into Arbery's death.

GBI told CNN that it is not commenting on the active investigation.

Bryan recorded the video of the murder

On February 23, 2020, Bryan was working in his yard when he saw an unknown person being chased by a car he recognized from the neighborhood, Gough said in an interview with CNN's Martin Savidge last week.

Bryan began filming the incident, at one point getting into his vehicle and following Arbery, who was being chased, and Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were seen on the recording chasing Arbery in a red van.

The 36-second video wasn't released until about two months after the murder and would become a catalyst in the call for the arrest of the McMichaels, who have been charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Since Bryan's identity was made public, requests for his arrest have followed and protesters have been attacking Bryan and his family, Gough said.

Speaking to reporters Monday night, Gough said Bryan and his girlfriend are in hiding, for fear of their lives, unable to go home and sleep in their own beds.

What was asked during the polygraph?

Gough says that the polygraph test confirms that Bryan was unarmed at the time of the shooting and that Bryan had no conversation with Gregory or Travis McMichael prior to the shooting. The polygraph also shows that he had no conversation with anyone about criminal activity in the neighborhood, Gough said.

Bryan took the test voluntarily, Gough said. He has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

Gough on Monday asked attorneys for the Arbery family not to press charges against Bryan.

"Sir. Bryan is not your enemy," Gough said. "Please stop, if not for the sake of my client's family, then for the sake of the Arbery family and the cause he is fighting for."

"Killing the prosecution's star witness will not help bring Ahmaud's killers to justice," he added.

Arbery family attorneys still want to arrest Bryan

Despite a request from Bryan's attorney, Merritt, who represents the Arbery family along with Benjamin Crump, told CNN Monday night that the family wants Bryan to be arrested.

"His family deserves justice not only from the two men who have been arrested, but from anyone who has participated in that act," Merritt told Lemon.

“The evidence says that he left his home, according to his lawyer, and minutes later he was in his truck following Ahmaud Arbery, who was a runner in his neighborhood. Ahmaud recorded, ”Merritt said. "The evidence indicates that he blocked Ahmaud with his truck and allowed two other men to ambush and kill him."

Merritt said Gough has not contacted him, nor have any of his co-advisors, despite Gough saying during his press conference Monday night that he had tried to contact the Arbery family.

