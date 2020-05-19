Police attempted Taser Ahmaud Arbery in 2017 – Up News Info Tampa

(CNN) – During an incident in 2017, police in Glynn County, Georgia, attempted to use a Taser on Ahmaud Arbery according to a police report and a video of police body camera obtained by The Guardian.

According to a police report of that incident, an officer was patrolling Townsend Park on November 7, 2017, when he noticed a vehicle parked in an area "known for drugs and other criminal activities."

What happened in 2017

In the body camera video, the officer checks Arbery to see if he has weapons.

Arbery repeatedly demands to know why he is being interrogated and begins to argue with the officer, who asks him to search his vehicle.

"He raised his voice and approached me," wrote the officer. "I watched the veins coming out of his chest, which made me feel like he was getting mad and could turn physically violent towards me."

Although Arbery is agitated, he meets most of the officer's demands. However, he tells the police not to touch him and not to search his car and repeatedly challenges the reasons given for his interrogation, the video shows.

Another officer arrives shortly thereafter, and the officer already on the scene does not reveal to his colleague that he has already checked the weapons at Arbery, the video shows.

%MINIFYHTMLafca5d2f43f061f86201fbfe72f6110c17%%MINIFYHTMLafca5d2f43f061f86201fbfe72f6110c18%

After Arbery refuses again to let the officers search his car, he heads to the driver's door and the officer who just arrived says, "Don't hit it, buddy," and pulls out his Taser. Arbery steps back at least three steps from the car, the video shows, and his hands move to his pants pockets.

Officers direct Arbery to remove his hands from his pockets, which he does immediately, extending them into view. Still, one of the officers deploys his Taser, which doesn't work. He curses and orders Arbery to the ground, the video shows. Arbery complies again, and only then does the original officer inform his colleague that he has already searched Arbery for weapons.

The police incident report suggests that Arbery posed a danger to officers.

The original officer wrote in his report that after Arbery was instructed to remove his hands from his pockets, “Arbery did not remove his hands from his vehicle; therefore, (the other officer) attempted to deploy his Taser to protect himself and me from the possibility of death or serious bodily injury. "

According to a statement from a family attorney, Arbery was not arrested or charged with any crime in the incident.

The story has been updated to include details of the police report and the body camera video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.