Plexiglass sales boom as companies install shields to protect workers and customers

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A framing store in Costa Mesa shifted gears and began manufacturing Plexiglass shields as demand increases during the coronavirus pandemic.

To stay in business, Medi Bendanna, owner of Best Framing, started thinking outside the box.

Instead of frames, his employees began making clear acrylic shields made of Plexiglass.

“We just did town hall in Newport Beach, we did the Pelican Hill golf course, we went to my dentist's office, my insurance office, we are doing small business, dividers. Everyone has different reasons why they need them, ”said Bendanna.

With the demand for Plexiglas at its highest, getting the product is a challenge. Bendanna had ordered some popsicles of the material before the race.

"Right now, if I order today, I can't get it until June 5, about three weeks later. My supplier said,quot; the discount I was giving you in the past, I won't be able to honor you, "Bendanna said.

Over the weekend, Bendanna and her team designed a plexiglass shield that can be expanded.

The new design is affordable and is sold immediately. Each piece costs $ 75, which is what it costs to buy the plexiglass and make it.

Best Framing lost 75 percent of its orders amid the pandemic, but because the Plexiglas business is essential, the store has been able to reopen.

Employees have returned and sales are where they were a year ago.