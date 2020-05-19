Pink's son suffers from 'pretty bad food allergies' after the battle with the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML1e2d0105a60e855b068af9998eedd49416%

The singer of & # 39; What About Us & # 39; Makes new recipes for her three-year-old son Jameson after he was diagnosed with food allergies after his fight with Covid-19.

PinkThe three-year-old son Jameson was diagnosed with "pretty bad food allergies" after his battle with Covid-19.

Both the 40-year-old singer and her young son contracted the coronavirus earlier this year 2020 and were seriously ill. And although both have recovered from the virus, tests to detect the disease uncovered some food problems for Jameson, her youngest son with husband. Carey Hart.

In an Instagram video posted Monday, May 18, 2020, Pink shared a "gluten-free, egg-free vegan cherry tart recipe, using cherries from her garden" because my dear son, Jamo, has quite food allergies bad … that we were able to find out in some blood tests that we had to do recently because of Covid. "

Tests showed that Jameson is allergic to "wheat, dairy, and eggs," prompting Pink to come up with a host of new recipes to try with her son. For the cherry pie, the "Walk Me Home" star came up with an unusual idea for the "patisserie" base: tell his followers, "If you want to make a crust, get yourself some vegan wholemeal cookies. I know some of you guys are throwing up in your mouth but trust me they are delicious and could even be better than the real ones. "

Encouraging his fans to try the recipe, Pink also asked them to send him photos once they had made the cake.