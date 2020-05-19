Pier 1 Imports to Close All Stores Nationwide

Pier 1 Imports, the home store known for its candles, sparkling plates, and trendy furniture, announced Monday that it will close 541 stores nationwide, including 10 in Colorado.

According to a company press release, the company wants to liquidate its merchandise as soon as possible once its stores can reopen due to closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, but was unable to find a potential buyer. With a struggling retail sector and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the company decided it had no choice but to close its stores, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said in the press release.

Robert Riesbeck, CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Pier 1, said in the statement: "We are grateful to our dedicated and hardworking associates, millions of committed customers and suppliers who have collectively supported Pier 1 for decades. We deeply value our partners, customers , business partners and the communities in which we operate, and this is not the result we hoped or hoped to achieve. This decision takes months of work to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business in the future. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been seen significantly aggravated by the profound impact of COVID-19, which hinders our ability to insure said buyer and forces us to disconnect. "

Pier 1 intends to maintain store closing sales once its locations can reopen. While stores in Colorado have been allowed to open under specific guidelines, Pier 1 outlets remain closed, according to its various websites. The company's online sales continue.

Pier 1 was founded in 1962 with a single store, but in recent years its sales have declined as it struggled to compete with online retailers Wayfair and Amazon, which sell sofas and coffee tables at a lower price and delivered quickly. The pandemic has accelerated the pace of bankruptcy filings and closings for struggling retailers, including J.C. Penney and J.Crew.

Associated Press contributed to this report.