Pier 1 Imports to Close All Stores Nationwide

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Pier 1 Imports, the home store known for its candles, sparkling plates, and trendy furniture, announced Monday that it will close 541 stores nationwide, including 10 in Colorado.

Donna McWilliam, Associated Press file

This June 15, 2005 file photo shows a Pier 1 Imports store in Dallas.

According to a company press release, the company wants to liquidate its merchandise as soon as possible once its stores can reopen due to closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, but was unable to find a potential buyer. With a struggling retail sector and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, the company decided it had no choice but to close its stores, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said in the press release.

Robert Riesbeck, CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Pier 1, said in the statement: "We are grateful to our dedicated and hardworking associates, millions of committed customers and suppliers who have collectively supported Pier 1 for decades. We deeply value our partners, customers , business partners and the communities in which we operate, and this is not the result we hoped or hoped to achieve. This decision takes months of work to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business in the future. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been seen significantly aggravated by the profound impact of COVID-19, which hinders our ability to insure said buyer and forces us to disconnect. "

Pier 1 intends to maintain store closing sales once its locations can reopen. While stores in Colorado have been allowed to open under specific guidelines, Pier 1 outlets remain closed, according to its various websites. The company's online sales continue.

