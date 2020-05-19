Picturestart Monster Search Party Sarah-Violet Bliss Charles Rogers – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart has partnered with Search party creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers in Monster, a movie based on its original tone. They will write and direct, and Picturestart will develop, produce, and fund. Bliss and Rogers will be executive producers.

Monster is a comedy about a young woman who moves to Los Angeles with big dreams of stardom. Upon arrival, she gets a personal assistant gig with a monster from a boss that can actually be a real monster. Lucy Kitada and Jessica Switch are overseeing Picturestart.

Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig said: "There is absolutely no one better than Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss to write and direct a wildly original movie about a young woman who discovers that the boss she adores is a monster and such time even a real monster Search party It is an amazing show that I think would be a favorite of Alfred Hitchcock and Preston Sturges and we are looking forward to working on this movie that combines so many wonderful things into one delightfully crazy mix. "

Rogers and Bliss said they were excited "to partner with Picturestart in a film that we hope will be a terrifying and hilarious portrait of the ways people monstrously abuse power, a situation that is not relevant in our country today."

Beyond creating the TBS show Search party, Bliss and Rogers also wrote on Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer. They are represented by Jeff Hynick and Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen Tyerman and managed by Rise Management.