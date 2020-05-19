Phaedra Parks publicly shows her support for someone who knows everything about giving second chances

Phaedra Parks is showing support for someone very important to her, who knows that it is important to give people second chances. Check out her recent message on her social media account below.

‘Friends, meet my dear friend the Honorable Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney. He has served as a #DistrictAttorney for over two decades. I support him because he supports our community and knows the importance of giving second chances. He implemented a Conviction Integrity Unit, Community Court, and developed a Public Integrity Unit that investigates every police officer involved in shooting by the Atlanta Police Department. Help # ReelectPaulHoward-he's #ProvenPaul #Support & #VOTE, "wrote Phaedra in his post.

Someone said, ‘I worked with him his first year as attorney general. Goodman! "And a follower posted this message:" Phaedra, you have to do some kind of YouTube channel on styling! You always bring it! "

One commenter wrote: "It would be nice if you can see overcrowding in prisons for inmates who continue to deny that they have served over time."

Someone else posted, "Keep your level high, don't go back to the housewives, you're too fancy for that," and another follower wants her to return to RHOA: "I hope they bring her back to RHOA! She made her time." free!" I didn't think it was serious for you to go anyway. "

Another follower said: ‘They are helping my husband after he was sentenced to life in prison. He is great. His spirit speaks for itself. He has my vote, "and someone else posted this message:" @phaedraparks, you're looking at Mr. Howard as if you didn't test me. "

A fan wrote: ‘Keep doing what you do. Just stay away from that show … don't come back. Phaedra. "

Phaedra recently shared a message on her social media account expressing her gratitude to fans for all their support.



