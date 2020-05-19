Pete Davidson is back on Instagram

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Missing man Pete davidson has resurfaced one more time, this time, not at a distance SNL or a Judd Apatow trailer, but on social networks. Welcome back to the velodrome, friend!

Page six He says Davidson, who has been off Instagram since April 2019, reappeared on the platform on Monday. He published a plug for that mentioned Apatow movie, The King of Staten Island, which falls on demand on June 12:

Does this mean Davidson is BACK at INTERWEB? Probably not, or at least not for a long time, since he's scrubbed his Instagram multiple times in recent years. But it's back for now, stop profile relations and breaks be condemned. I hope you are doing well! (Page six)

the Chris bad You are having a baby.

ME! Online reports that Arnold schwarzenegger "Sprouted" on the daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt expecting a baby together, which is something that is apparently happening.

"Yes, can you believe that? I mean, it's really exciting news that Katherine is now, you know, pregnant and having a baby, I don't know exactly when. Sometime this summer," she said. "And, inevitably, I have I really want to play with anything, her or him, and have a little fun. "

It's certainly nice to think of a very big Arnold Schwarzenegger playing with a very young Pratt boy.. I just hope Bad Chris doesn't take the baby to the bad church. (ME! Online)

Is Sophia Richie still dating Scott Disick? Nobody knows! Least of all me!

Hollywood life He says Richie "is not dating anyone new" and "leaning on friends while giving Scott all the space he needs to deal with his problems, "which seems inconclusive.

"Scott is very focused on being healthy right now, so Sofia is giving him the space to do it," says a source close to the couple. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. "But any suggestion that he is dating someone new is ridiculous. All he's been doing is spending time with friends." On May 4, Scott's attorney, Marty Singer, confirmed that the 36-year-old man checked into a rehab center on April 28 after a photo of him was leaked at the Colorado facility. Right after the photo was leaked, Scott checked and returned home, according to Singer.

More information or no information here. (Hollywood life)