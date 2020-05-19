Peet’s Coffee owner pushes with $ 2 billion IPO – Up News Info San Francisco

EMERYVILLE (Up News Info SF / CNN) – JDE Peet & # 39; s, the owner of the Bay Area-based Peet & # 39; s Coffee, is moving forward with plans to raise up to $ 2.2 billion in what could be Europe's largest IPO this year, despite the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which announces itself as the world's largest pure coffee and tea group, said Tuesday that it plans to raise € 700 million ($ 768 million) through an IPO in Amsterdam in the coming weeks. He plans to use part of the proceeds to pay off the outstanding debt.

JAB Holdings, the investment firm behind Peet’s, Panera and Pret A Manger, will retain its majority stake, the company said. JAB, which is controlled by Germany's multi-million dollar Reimann family, has more than $ 100 billion in assets. He also owns Krispy Kreme and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Founded by Alfred Peet in Berkeley in 1966, Peet's coffee was acquired by JAB in 2012. The company continues to have strong ties to the Bay Area, based in Emeryville and a roasting plant in Alameda.

JAB expects to raise up to an additional 1.3 billion euros ($ 1.4 billion) through the listing, with the rest coming from existing shareholders, which include Mondelez International, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

"We believe JDE Peet is well positioned for growth and we look forward to attracting new shareholders who can participate in our exciting future," JDE Peet Chief Executive Casey Keller said in a statement. "The coffee and tea categories have benefited in the past from attractive growth fundamentals and have proven resilient in times of economic downturn," the company said.

Almost 80% of JDE Peet's business involves coffee consumed at home, which includes beans, instant, capsules and pods. The company, which also owns the Jacobs, Douwe Egberts and L’OR brands, sells coffee and tea in more than 140 countries and had revenues of € 6.9 billion ($ 7.5 billion) in 2019.

%MINIFYHTML004859aea48f7771f8d418456b8f075817%

The list marks a rare bright spot this year for the IPO market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The EMEA region has recorded 28 IPOs in the first three months of 2020, the weakest activity for a quarter in more than seven years, according to Dealogic. High levels of volatility and a sharp drop in regional indices, including MSCI Europe, have "repelled IPO investors," the deal analysis company said in an April research note.

JDE Peet & # 39; s is the largest IPO to be filed in the region this year, followed by the March 6 float of the Saudi pediatrician eponymous healthcare company Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib in Tadawul for $ 699 million.

Global sales of coffee and tea have grown from € 83 billion ($ 90.7 billion) in 2007 to € 118 billion ($ 129 billion) in 2019, according to Euromonitor International, which sees demand for premium coffee across all channels.

JAB, which has purchased or combined around 15 brands of coffee and tea in the past seven years, is clearly expecting continued strong consumer demand. Previous deals include the acquisition of US luxury roasters Intelligentsia and Stumptown Coffee Roasters, as well as the $ 10 billion acquisition of Douwe Egberts.

It is not the only consumer goods giant betting heavily on hot drinks. Rival Nestlé, which is already one of the largest coffee companies in the world, paid $ 7.2 billion in 2018 to distribute Starbucks packaged coffees and teas worldwide. That same year, Coca-Cola purchased Costa Coffee for $ 5.1 billion to secure its place in the market.

JDE Peet said he intends to focus on increasing his family penetration in the United States, driving growth in emerging markets, expanding his coffee retail business in China and capturing attractive opportunities outside the home.

%MINIFYHTML004859aea48f7771f8d418456b8f075818%

© Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.