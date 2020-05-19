"Passed" canceled by Fox after one season – Up News Info

Fox has chosen not to continue with a second season of his freshman multi-camera family comedy. Overcome

The move, which was completely expected, is leaving Prodigal son as the only Fox series formally in the bubble. The drama, starring Michael Sheen, is being renewed, depending on the completion of the deals and the blocking of Sheen's agenda.

Overcome, The only new live-action comedy presented by Fox this season, has never been recorded creatively or in terms of ratings, but Fox Brass loves the two leads, Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson, and I can try and get them for others. network programs, as I understand it.

From writer / executive producer Lon Zimmet (LA to Las Vegas) Overcome evoked in one of the Fox comedy series, Malcolm in the middle. It focused on a couple of workers in Atlantic City trying to raise four children, three of whom are certified geniuses.

Biggs, Lawson, Finesse Mitchell, Tisha Campbell, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, and Oakley Bull starred Overcome, produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.