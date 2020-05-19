Partner's closeness breeds contempt – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am 71 years old and live in upstate New York, but during the winter months I stay at my girlfriend "Wendy & # 39; s,quot; house in Florida. She is 65.

Wendy and I got along well, but we ran into a downside regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Wendy's son (35 years old) lives about 15 miles away. She does not use COVID-19 precautions when she sees it, which is at least once a day.

When he comes to visit, I put on a mask and stay six feet away from him.

Wendy tells me that I am being rude to him in doing this. She is well aware of the criteria regarding COVID-19, but ignores it when it comes to her son.

I have given up trying to reason with her as it only leads to an argument. (She says, "I am an adult and I can make my own decisions. Don't talk to me like I'm a child.")

I have stopped being intimate with Wendy, due to her insecure behavior.

His birthday is today, so his son came (along with his girlfriend) to prepare dinner for him.

As I write this, I am in another room (with my mask on), preparing to eat my steak.

I feel trapped. Any advice for me?

– Stuck in Florida

