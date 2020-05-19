Partner's closeness breeds contempt – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am 71 years old and live in upstate New York, but during the winter months I stay at my girlfriend "Wendy & # 39; s,quot; house in Florida. She is 65.

Wendy and I got along well, but we ran into a downside regarding COVID-19 precautions.

Wendy's son (35 years old) lives about 15 miles away. She does not use COVID-19 precautions when she sees it, which is at least once a day.

When he comes to visit, I put on a mask and stay six feet away from him.

Wendy tells me that I am being rude to him in doing this. She is well aware of the criteria regarding COVID-19, but ignores it when it comes to her son.

I have given up trying to reason with her as it only leads to an argument. (She says, "I am an adult and I can make my own decisions. Don't talk to me like I'm a child.")

I have stopped being intimate with Wendy, due to her insecure behavior.

His birthday is today, so his son came (along with his girlfriend) to prepare dinner for him.

As I write this, I am in another room (with my mask on), preparing to eat my steak.

I feel trapped. Any advice for me?

– Stuck in Florida

Dear Paste: Dozens of people have discovered how to communicate, maintain family ties, and celebrate birthdays and other special occasions without risking your health or the health of others.

As I write this, the concept of "contract tracing,quot; is being discussed, and you can imagine that the presence of a single additional person visiting your home could lead to possible viral contact with dozens of other people. Obviously, if "Wendy,quot; has close contact with your child and also with you, wearing a mask when you are near him may not protect him as much as you think (although he should continue to do so).

Anyway, this is Wendy's house. This could be one of those moments when property transmits power.

It seems like he's doing his best to stay safe inside this home, and that's all he can do right now. Once you pack your bags and can safely move to your northern home, you can consider the residual damage from your relationship.

Perhaps, in your frustration, you have treated your partner like a child.

Unfortunately, now she seems to be acting like one.

Dear Amy: My wife is an alcoholic. Although he has been to an inpatient rehabilitation center twice, he still drinks.

%MINIFYHTML941621a5ca12a628f0b3f700b683ce8517%

I am dealing with this as best I can during the coronavirus pandemic, which has made our lives more difficult, for various reasons.

My question to you is: Why were liquor stores allowed to remain open during this pandemic? Is this an "essential business,quot;? So many companies were forced to close, and this was one that I thought we could do without.

– Just wondering

Dear I ask: My guess is that this decision has been made state by state, influenced, no doubt, by powerful lobbying efforts.

You can also imagine a state that keeps liquor stores closed, while a neighboring state keeps theirs open (and some states sell wine and spirits at grocery stores, further complicating the problem). People who live within driving distance of a state border may choose to travel (possibly spreading the virus) to buy alcohol.

But this is not really about "essential business,quot;. It is about your wife's drinking, and how painful and destructive his alcoholism is to you.

If you haven't connected with a “friends and family” support group so far, this is the ideal time to start. The rehab center where you sought treatment will likely have suggestions on how to connect with loved ones of addicts who have been treated there.

Fortunately, Al-Anon is offering virtual meetings. Check Al-anon.org.

Dear Amy: I just read the letter from the "Eager Parents,quot;, whose mother-in-law refused to get a flu shot.

I totally agree with your response that it is very important for these young parents to set a firm limit regarding interaction with this grandmother and her at-risk child.

I would also add that new parents should also require that people who come into contact with a new baby get vaccinated against whooping cough (whooping cough).

Thank you for using your column to share honest health information.

– Oregon Grandma

Dear grandmother: Strain the credulity that anyone would reject a useful, proven and safe vaccine. Surely now, we all expect one.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)