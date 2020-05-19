Outer Banks star Chase Stokes apologizes for 'insensitive' tweets before claiming he was hacked

External banks Star Chase Stokes addressed her "callous" tweets and issued an apology after some of her previous posts reappeared, before claiming that her Twitter account was hacked.

In posts, which have since been removed from their social media accounts but captured in screenshots And shared on Twitter, Stokes could be seen using derogatory and racist language to refer to people with disabilities, as well as members of the LGBTQ community.

On Monday, the Netflix actor shared an apology on Twitter, where he said that "he will address this" and that he "did not hide."

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines





"Yes. I'll take care of this. I wasn't hiding," wrote the 27-year-old in his Notes app. "I consulted one of my closest friends as anyone else would. I've posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times The image is not even mine or anyone I know.

“Again, I am so sorry. I really am. I hope you will see what I am doing today and how I continue to do the right thing by being respectful in today's climate. "





%MINIFYHTML2ba75475cbe7d5c0acf552d2a3dbcf1615%

The actor also acknowledged that the apology "does not excuse my words" and said that he would continue to use his platform "in the same capacity that I have been and making / bringing light to the world."

see more

However, shortly after sharing the apology, Stokes deleted the post and all other tweets on his Twitter, before stating that "someone obviously had access to my account."

"I just got back to Twitter. My password was changed, solving things. I'm really sorry that this is all happening at once, "Stokes wrote, adding in a second tweet:" Someone obviously had access to my account. So I'm trying to figure this out. "

While many fans shared their support for Stokes, others questioned whether the actor was hacked.









"I've never seen someone do damage control worse during their own cancellation than Chase Stokes, I can't believe this is happening," one person tweeted.

Another said, "Wait, did you get hacked or did you say all that and now you're sorry? Which one?"

"Were you hacked or did you delete all your tweets?" Someone else asked sarcastically.

The independent He has contacted Stokes for comment.