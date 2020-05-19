Online: 3 out of 5 Indian Professionals Will Increase Time Spent on Online Learning: Survey – Latest News

There is a strong appetite for improving the training of Indian employees in the country, as three in five professionals are likely to increase their time spent on online learning, according to a survey. According to the third LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index that covered 2,323 respondents, 63 percent of Indian professionals will increase their time spent on online learning and the top three areas of interest include: industry insight, career advancement and communication.

Indian professionals are increasing their time spent on online learning in response to remote work, a shrinking job market, the need to improve skills and the need to stay tuned to these difficult times, LinkedIn said.

The findings further noted that it's not always about professional learning, as 40 percent of Indians say they want to learn something interesting and unrelated to their line of work, while 30 percent want to improve their emotional well-being.

"A diverse set of skills can take you far in this uncertain climate. Therefore improvement has emerged as the need of the hour and it is encouraging to see Indian professionals take advantage of online learning to navigate the challenges," said Ruchee Anand. , Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.

Citing data from LinkedIn Learning, Anand said the time spent viewing Indian LinkedIn content by Indian professionals has increased 176 percent in the past two months, and that "remote work bases,quot; and "strategic thinking "They are some of the best courses they are looking for. to.

"We have also conducted more than 275 free LinkedIn Learning courses worldwide to help members develop transferable skills, be resilient, and easily adapt to the changing business landscape," said Anand.



Since the emergence of remote work in March, LinkedIn Learning content has seen the largest increase in senior managers, students, and professionals.

Globally, students viewed nearly four million hours of LinkedIn Learning content in March alone.

In India, data from LinkedIn Learning shows that content viewing on LinkedIn Learning increased by 252 percent for all managers, 242 percent for first-time managers, 226 percent for students, 211 percent for senior leaders and 194 percent for Baby Boomers.

"Leaders around the world are turning to online learning to cultivate the communication, leadership and management skills they need to lead teams in this uncertain time," said LinkedIn.

Managing through change, learning new ways to pivot, building resilience and developing strong communication and other transferable skills are key for today's students, he added.