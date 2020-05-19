OnePlus 8 Pro "X-ray vision,quot; will soon disappear – BGR

OnePlus announced that a future software update will remove the OnePlus 8 Pro's X-ray vision color filter option.

The feature went viral online after some OnePlus 8 Pro owners discovered that the filter can be used to see through thin plastic and clothing.

OnePlus said it is seeking to alleviate privacy concerns by temporarily disabling the feature.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

OnePlus 8 Pro's crazy secret camera feature went viral a few days ago when multiple users discovered that you can use a color filter to see through some materials, including plastic and textiles. Several OnePlus 8 Pro users tried the trick, posting the results on social media. This X-ray viewing mode is exclusive to the new OnePlus phone and appears to be a harmless trick. You can't really see through anything that matters. But it's easy to understand why the feature might be annoying for some people, and the Chinese smartphone maker is taking a cautious approach to the unexpected problem. The color filter will be removed by a software update.

OnePlus went to Weibo to apologize for "creating privacy problems and causing problems for OnePlus users and other Internet users."

OnePlus explains in the same social media post that it decided to temporarily remove the feature through a future software update that should arrive next week. That means the color filter should come back sometime in the future in a variation that won't allow the camera to see through any material. The apology letter does not say when that will happen.

OnePlus seems to indicate that there may be fake photos circulating in the wild that show an inaccurate description of the filter's capabilities, saying it will take appropriate legal action against them. As we already explained, the camera can capture infrared light, and that is why it can "see,quot; through some plastic and textile materials. The plastic has to be thin for the camera trick to work, and the color filter won't let you see through clothing as you expect. But we have seen examples of infrared light capable of "seeing through,quot; black T-shirts, like the image below.

%MINIFYHTML72b2fc56be34ae951e8278e875d4630815%

That's all it can do, according to demos from several people who have tried the color filter once it went viral. The feature has no practical use in nature except to show it to friends. But it's easy to see how the X-ray vision functionality can be abused to make it look like the phone can see through various objects. You would need some special effects knowledge, but you could make the OnePlus 8 Pro look like a device that can see through doors or walls, for example. And that's precisely the kind of privacy problem OnePlus is probably trying to avoid.