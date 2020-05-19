One-year-old escapes injury after family involved in Dallas-Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth intersection fire accident

– A family, including a 1-year-old baby, is fine after being involved in a Dallas fire accident on May 18.

The accident, which involved a car and a van, occurred just after 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Lake June and Holcomb Roads in the Pleasant Grove area of ​​Dallas.

Police say the accident happened after one of the drivers passed a red light.

The impact of the crash caused the truck, with the family inside, to catch fire. Witnesses were able to remove the father, mother and baby from the burning vehicle before the flames became overwhelming.

The male driver of the truck was burned, but his injuries are not life threatening.

No one else in the accident was injured.