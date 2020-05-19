Nursing homes and assisted living facilities cannot receive stimulus money from Medicaid patients – Up News Info Detroit

– Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities are unfairly taking stimulus checks from residents on Medicaid, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.

In a blog post, the FTC says states across the country have received reports from nursing homes and assisted living facilities that falsely claim stimulus controls count as "resources,quot; under the rules of federal benefit programs. that must be used to pay for services.

"They claim that because the person is on Medicaid, the center may withhold the stimulus payment," wrote FTC Coordinator of Elder Justice Lois Greisman. "But here's the deal: Those financial impact payments are, according to the CARES Act, a tax credit. And the tax law says that tax credits do not count as,quot; resources "for federal benefit programs, like Medicaid." .

The FTC encourages consumers to consult with their loved ones who receive Medicaid and live in these facilities and to file a complaint with their state attorney general if they or a loved one has experienced this problem.

You can also file a consumer complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

