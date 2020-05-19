Notre Dame to open campus on August 10 – Up News Info Detroit

SOUTH BEND, IN (AP) – University of Notre Dame officials announced Monday that the school campus will reopen to students on August 10, with social distancing, a mask requirement, testing and contact tracing for prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Notre Dame President Reverend John Jenkins said the university will open to students two weeks earlier than originally scheduled. He says there will be no fall break and that the semester will end before Thanksgiving.

"Bringing our students back is, in effect, bringing together a small city of people from many parts of the nation and the world, who can bring along pathogens that they have been exposed to," Jenkins said in a statement. "We recognize the challenge, but we believe it is one that we can face."

In announcing plans to reopen, the university did not address plans for athletics programs, including the soccer season. The university says it consulted with experts from its faculty, infectious disease specialists and a team from the Cleveland Clinic before deciding to reopen.

As part of the plan to reopen, the university identified facilities to isolate students who tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined students who have been in close contact, spokesman Paul Browne said, adding details about those procedures to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Notre Dame students were sent home in mid-March to complete the 2019-20 spring semester online due to the pandemic. The university also canceled academic programming and other summer programs until July 6. Jenkins said those cancellations will run through the rest of the summer, with exceptions for students whose summer work is preparing them for the fall semester.

