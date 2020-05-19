Northern Texans among Americans who now work from their cars and love it – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – It's not that Texas doesn't have wildlife, but Walter Kinzie has had some strange visitors to his new office: deer, antelope, four rattlesnakes and a mother goose and her geese.

But it is with the cattle that he has really teamed up. “It could well be one of them. They come into my area and they don't even care that I'm there, they're so used to me. "

Kinzie is the CEO of Fort Worth-based event production company Encore Live. But since the beginning of March, when the coronavirus began to spread across the United States, he has been working in his wife's minivan on his family's farm in South Dakota.

When the family came to South Dakota from North Texas, Kinzie originally thought she would work outside of the basement. But the lack of cell phone reception made it difficult to do something.

So he spent a day driving around the 17,000-acre farm looking for cellular service. He finally found a place on top of a hill, where he now spends most of his days working from his Honda Odyssey.

It took me a few days to get going. Her first purchase was a holder to hold her phone during calls.

“There were too many times when I was talking to my team and they were looking at the bottom of my chin. I needed to be able to take notes and write when I was on the phone. "

The minivan office is now equipped with a printer, laptop, iPad, even a coffee machine. It also has two tables that you set up outside the truck to add workspace.

Buying a cell phone amplifier was a game changer, as it allowed him to stay on the hill during inclement weather. "On the days when the winds were 25 mph or more, I wasn't getting much service. Cellular booster fixed it.

For video meetings, you also have a stunning backdrop of the rolling hills of South Dakota. "If I don't tell them, they just assume it's a false bottom because it's a very pretty place," said Kinzie.

Once a day, his wife and daughters drive through what the family now calls "Walter Hill."

“They got really good when they go up the hill to see if my lips move and I'm on a call. If they are, they roll down the window and say hello, if not they stop and hang out. ”

Some days he will leave the hill to park by the pond and take calls while fishing. "It is as country as it seems," he said.

Judy Wheeler also spent time working from her car during the pandemic.

As vice president of the Nissan Customer Service and Dealer Network Development Division, she is used to traveling and often traveled weekly. So it has been an adjustment working from home.

%MINIFYHTMLcf75ff38c1ecfbee822df80b061ca37417%

Sometimes she just sits in her car in the driveway while she works or goes for a walk while answering a call.

"I need a break and a change of scenery," he said.

One of his favorite places to take a call is overlooking the 18th hole at his local golf course.

“I have held many meetings from the driver's seat. I move the wheel up to give even more space. I prefer to leave the computer in the center console. "

How to make working from your car work

To feel comfortable. Vehicles are designed for long periods of time sitting, but you still want to adjust your seat to maximize support. Adam Tacey, an ergonomics engineer at Nissan, recommended adjusting the backrest to about 19 degrees, which is generally more vertical than it would be when driving. Make sure you also adjust the cushion to support your thighs.

He suggested moving the driver's seat and steering wheel back to maximize space (as long as you're not driving).

Use the car's sound system. When answering calls from your mobile office, connect your phone to the Bluetooth of the car. The car's microphone is designed to pick up only the driver's voice and block out other noise, according to Tacey.

“You can have a conversation via Bluetooth and the person on the other end only hears your voice. The high definition microphone will filter out all the ambient noise and just pick up your voice. "

Move. No matter where you work, you don't want to stay in the same position for long. When working in a car, you can switch from the driver's seat to the rear seats while using the center console as a desk.

Tacey suggested that you can create a standing desk on the edge of a truck bed by propping your laptop at eye level or opening the back door of an SUV and doing the same.

Take it easy. To help keep the car cool, cover as many windows as you can.

"Glass surfaces are one of the areas that almost immediately heat up the interior," said Tacey. "The windshield is the largest piece of glass … having something that can lock it is key to keeping the cabin temperature lower."

And remember that if you work from your car and it is on, do not park it in the garage or any closed space.

"If it's going to be in your vehicle while it's running, at least put it in the driveway," Tacey said.

%MINIFYHTMLcf75ff38c1ecfbee822df80b061ca37418%

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)