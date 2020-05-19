North Texas trauma victims donate masks to former doctors and nurses – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) – Katrina Looper stays awake at night making masks.

"It's like I'm in a zone," he said.

Allen's mother of four estimates that in the past two months she has probably made thousands of them.

"I can sew until 6, 7 a.m.," he said.

It is a way to avoid nightmares. Last July, her two oldest children were practicing tubing on Lake Texoma with friends.

The dragging boat came too close to a metal pier, where Katrina was sitting in horror.

"He propelled them to the dock and it was like five bodies were flying out," he said. "It's really hard to get that vision out of your head."

Dawson, 17, remembers the impact and was later propelled by his life jacket.

"I woke up emerging from the water," he said.

He broke his leg in three places and suffered a compound fracture in the hip.

"I couldn't feel my legs. Like, I couldn't move them," he recalled.

Her sister was also seriously injured.

"He had multiple facial fractures, loss of eight upper teeth, broken nose, broken jaw, broken cheekbone," Katrina said.

The brothers were transferred to Medical City Plano, where they spent two weeks undergoing various surgeries.

"I can't explain how grateful I am," said Dawson of the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

He hoped to show his appreciation by improving the hospital's healing garden as his Eagle Scout project, but his plans fell apart when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.

"They will not let anyone go up to the hospital," Katrina said.

It was then that Dawson said that his mother's hobby became his inspiration: the masks would become his contribution.

The teenager sent instructions to his fellow troops on how to sew a mask and also placed himself on his neighbors.

He also provided the materials and collected the finished product.

On Tuesday, his family delivered about 300 masks to the hospital.

They were greeted by some of the familiar faces who helped care for them last year.

"I had a big smile on my face," said Dawson.

For Katrina, the gift has given meaning to the hard work of so many nights.

"It felt great to be able to do this and give back to the doctors who did so much for my children," he said.

The hospital says its staff must wear medical-grade masks at work, but told Up News Info 11 that the Dawson masks will go to people who need them.