North Texas homeowners have filed more than 1,110 eviction petitions since March – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

An emergency order from the Texas Supreme Court states that eviction hearings and procedures can move forward as of Tuesday.

While the state eviction moratorium began in March, homeowners were still able to file eviction requests.

More than 1,100 new eviction petitions have been filed in North Texas since March 16, according to requests for public information filed with the Justice of the Peace Courts in Denton, Tarrant, Collin and Dallas County.

Four courts in Dallas were unable to comply with the requests due to low staffing or the challenges posed by remote work.

But the numbers represent the beginning of what both homeowners and housing advocates predict will be an avalanche of eviction cases presented as a result of the pandemic.

"This is very disappointing and discouraging right now," said Christina Rosales, deputy director of Texas Housers, an advocacy group for affordable housing. "I am very surprised that any human being thinks it is okay to start the process of displacing another human being."

Rosales said tenants should have more time to pay rent, especially as the number of state unemployment claims nears 2 million.

The Dallas City Council passed an ordinance last month that gives tenants more time to respond to eviction notices.

But many cities have not created additional protections for tenants. The owners argue that they, too, are struggling to pay the bills during the pandemic.

"I think it will probably be a day of reckoning for landlords and tenants," said Christopher Fluegge, director of operations for the National Homeowners Association.

Fluegge is also an owner who is south of the Metroplex.

According to Fluegge, more than 20% of tenants have been behind on rent payments since COVID-19's first hit.

He said the owners are trying to get ahead of the backlog of cases that will inevitably hit many courts this week.

"Owners generally show themselves to be bad in situations like this when, in fact, most run small businesses trying to make ends meet," Fluegge said. "They are not getting many adjustments from financial institutions … banks are asking them for payments."

Reese Sommone is one of thousands of tenants already facing eviction.

Sommone said her hours as a home health nurse were significantly reduced due to COVID-19. Her landlord filed an eviction petition against her on May 6 after she fell behind on the rent.

She said she was able to pay April's rent, but is now behind on May.

"This is real out here. No one wants to be kicked out, throw their things away, wondering where they will go, "Sommone said." It is an ongoing crisis. People understood this, people lost jobs, lost hours, people are not working. "

While hearings may resume this week, eviction orders cannot be enforced until May 26. That means the earliest a tenant can be physically removed from their home is May 27.

Sommone fears that this process may soon begin for her. Until then, she is asking for work and mercy.

"I think there should be a lot more compassion," he said. "And we need more help because the situation is bigger than anything else."

The owner of Sommone did not respond to requests for comment.

Landlords can always dismiss eviction requests if tenants make the necessary payments. In fact, at least 20 cases have been dismissed in North Texas since March.

There are exceptions to the emergency order.

Under the CARES Act, tenants could be subject to a federal eviction moratorium if they live in properties backed by federal mortgages or in federally subsidized apartments.

Petitions filed between March 27 and July 25 must include a sworn petition stating that the premises are not subject to the federal eviction moratorium, which ends on August 23.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Monday that despite the Supreme Court's emergency order, eviction cases filed after March 10 will not be scheduled for a hearing before June 15.

"Dallas County JPs are leading significantly," Judge Jenkins wrote in a tweet.