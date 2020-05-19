Norma McCorvey reveals in & # 39; AKA Roe & # 39; you got paid to become pro-life – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2d7345d0fdbe61c09908cd7eccf85c9c14%

In the first FX documentary AKA RoeNorma McCorvey, known in real life as "Jane Roe" in the landmark Roe v. Supreme Court case. Wade tells us that what he said in the film is his "confession on the deathbed." During the docu, he threw a bomb and confessed that he went from being pro-abortion to pro-life because he was paid.

In an amazing part of the documentary directed by Nick Sweeney, McCorvey, who was interviewed a few months before her death in 2017, was asked if anti-abortion groups were using her as a trophy. "I was the great fish," he admitted. "I think it was mutual. I took their money and they put me in front of the cameras and they told me what to say. That's what I would say. "

She gave an example of what she was told to say as the "ex Jane Roe". She said it was all an act. "I did well too. I am a good actress, ”McCorvey said in the document as people looked at the images in shock.

The documentary film follows McCorvey's true story in the landmark ruling on abortion rights. The document features interviews with people he worked closely with on the pro-life and pro-choice side of things, including Gloria Allred and Operation Rescue. The conflicting arguments leading to the truth paint McCorvey's nuanced complexities and a culturally significant part of history that still affects the country today.

AKA Roe marks FX Networks' first documentary film. The documentary will premiere on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on FX and will be available the next day on FX on Hulu.