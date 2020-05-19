Nikki Bella's doctor urges her to freeze her eggs as soon as possible: Look!

Facts are facts.

In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Nikki Bella meets with OB-GYN Dr. Aliabadi to discuss your fertility options. Although Nikki says she is not in "the right place,quot; to have a baby, she is curious about what it will take to become a mother.

"I want to be a mom someday, I really do," the retired WWE superstar said in a confessional. "I have never taken the steps to prepare for that."

Specifically, Nikki has many questions and hopes for some answers regarding "what the future holds for me as a woman who has a baby after age 35."

It doesn't take long for Dr. Aliabadi to paint a harsh reality for Nikki.

"Basically, just to give you general information, we are born with perhaps one or two million eggs," explains the medical expert. "In the mid-1930s, that number is about a hundred thousand. The reason we freeze the eggs is because the quality also drops."

In fact, the doctor asks Nikki to freeze her eggs at 35.