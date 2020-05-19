Nikki Bella's doctor urges her to freeze her eggs as soon as possible: Look!

Facts are facts.
In this all-new Thursday clip Total fine, Nikki Bella meets with OB-GYN Dr. Aliabadi to discuss your fertility options. Although Nikki says she is not in "the right place,quot; to have a baby, she is curious about what it will take to become a mother.
"I want to be a mom someday, I really do," the retired WWE superstar said in a confessional. "I have never taken the steps to prepare for that."
Specifically, Nikki has many questions and hopes for some answers regarding "what the future holds for me as a woman who has a baby after age 35."
It doesn't take long for Dr. Aliabadi to paint a harsh reality for Nikki.
"Basically, just to give you general information, we are born with perhaps one or two million eggs," explains the medical expert. "In the mid-1930s, that number is about a hundred thousand. The reason we freeze the eggs is because the quality also drops."
In fact, the doctor asks Nikki to freeze her eggs at 35.
"This is the time when we freeze the eggs," he continues. "As you get older, it becomes increasingly difficult. You can have miscarriages. At 45 years old, the probability of getting pregnant with your own egg is close to zero."
Upon learning that Nikki has a partner, boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, the doctor asks why they don't get pregnant.
"I just don't feel prepared for that," says the Belle Radici co-founder. "I mean, I feel like it would be ready in a few years."
Later, Nikki confesses that she has not involved Artem as she does not want "any influence,quot; from anyone to freeze her eggs. "It's about me as a woman and my body, and I want to make those decisions on my own," Total fine The star expresses itself.
However, the doctor bluntly reminds Nikki that "babies don't wait."
"So if you really want to have a family, I don't want you to keep pushing it," concludes OB-GYN. "40 is … you're taking risks, you're playing with fire."
Watch the heartfelt consultation unfold in the clip above!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
