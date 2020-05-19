Nicola Peltz claims to be & # 39; so lucky & # 39; for knowing Brooklyn Beckham's love

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Transformers: Age of Extinction & # 39; He declares his adoration to the son of Victoria and David Beckham after he shared photos of them enjoying a beautiful sunset.

"Transformers: Age of Extinction"star Nicola Peltz has declared his love for Brooklyn beckham in a social media post.

The actress, who has been dating the star since October (19), visited Instagram on Monday (May 18) to reveal that she is "blessed" for being loved by Victoria Adams and David BeckhamThe son of.

Brooklyn posted a series of photos of the two of them enjoying a beautiful sunset and captioned the images, "My Beautiful Angel."

Nicola then commented: "I am very lucky to know your love (sic)".

21-year-old Brooklyn is known to share affectionate images of the blonde beauty on the photo-sharing site, captioning an earlier photo of Nicola: "My Girl."