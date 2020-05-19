Nicki Minaj goes real about the initial hesitation to collaborate with Doja Cat for the & # 39; Say So & # 39; remix

Instagram

Days after claiming the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with the collaboration, the successful & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; clarifies the rumors that he had been begging the team of the rapper & # 39; Juicy & # 39; to let her do it.

Nicki Minaj He hesitated to jump into the remix to rap the newcomer Doja CatThe song "Say So" struck because initially "it could not reach the rate" of the song.

The catchy collaboration of hip-hop stars earned artists their first number one hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. USA Last week (starts May 11), but Minaj admits that she wasn't initially sure how to approach the song, so she took her time before agreeing to appear on the single.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker revealed the news on Twitter over the weekend (May 16-17) while clearing up the gossip suggesting that he had been begging the Doja Cat team to allow him to record the remix.

Explaining how the song came about, Minaj wrote: "I guess I never answered this and I can chat (sic)".

"I received a text message from josh @ my label saying they had received a request for their label. About 2 weeks later, I received another message from Jeff @ mngmnt (management). I sat on it (the song) for a while because I couldn't "I don't really take the rhythm of my life (sic)".

She added: "I was in full quarantine / pause mode. There were no social media. I had no idea what was happening in the music world."

Landing Minaj for the remix was a dream come true for Doja Cat.

He previously revealed on the North Carolina radio station Kiss 95.1 FM: "(the collaboration) was a conversation for a long time. And I thought, 'This is what I want, this is what I want. Please God, Please, please, please. & # 39; And it just happened. "

Minaj's remix helped propel "Say So" to the Hot 100, making history as the first collaboration between two rappers to beat the countdown, beating Megan Thee Stallionnew track with Beyonce Knowles, "Savage (Remix)", to number one.