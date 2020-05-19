Nick Viall criticizes Hannah Brown's terrible apology amid N-Word drama

Nick Viall wants Hannah Brown to "recognize your mistakes,quot;.

Only days later High school The star made headlines for filming himself saying the N word, another Bachelor Nation member speaks and shares his experience with the star.

"Listen, Hannah Brown has a massive platform. She has been very outspoken about her desire to be a role model specifically for young women. She has talked about it a lot. 'When I was a girl, this. When I was a girl And, frankly, going to Instagram Live, whether she was drunk or not, and using that word in any context is not a role model, "Nick shared in an exclusive look at Viall's archives podcast "It's certainly not a good one. And it has to be of a high standard. We all do it. And it's very disappointing to watch it. Honestly, your initial response was disappointing."

While Nick makes it clear that he doesn't think Hannah is racist, the first Single Star was disappointed at how she addressed the situation on Instagram.

"Since then, she has posted a written apology on her Instagram Stories that will expire. As Rachel said on her Instagram Live, that doesn't read sincere. We don't know if that came from her heart or if it came from her publicist," he shared. . "The only real reaction right now, as he is this Monday morning, is what he just said on his Instagram Live. Frankly, that's a very, very terrible and really insincere apology, and it seems, once again , ignorant of what she is talking about. "