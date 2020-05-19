Nick Viall criticizes Hannah Brown's terrible apology amid N-Word drama

Nick Viall wants Hannah Brown to "recognize your mistakes,quot;.
Only days later High school The star made headlines for filming himself saying the N word, another Bachelor Nation member speaks and shares his experience with the star.
"Listen, Hannah Brown has a massive platform. She has been very outspoken about her desire to be a role model specifically for young women. She has talked about it a lot. 'When I was a girl, this. When I was a girl And, frankly, going to Instagram Live, whether she was drunk or not, and using that word in any context is not a role model, "Nick shared in an exclusive look at Viall's archives podcast "It's certainly not a good one. And it has to be of a high standard. We all do it. And it's very disappointing to watch it. Honestly, your initial response was disappointing."
While Nick makes it clear that he doesn't think Hannah is racist, the first Single Star was disappointed at how she addressed the situation on Instagram.
"Since then, she has posted a written apology on her Instagram Stories that will expire. As Rachel said on her Instagram Live, that doesn't read sincere. We don't know if that came from her heart or if it came from her publicist," he shared. . "The only real reaction right now, as he is this Monday morning, is what he just said on his Instagram Live. Frankly, that's a very, very terrible and really insincere apology, and it seems, once again , ignorant of what she is talking about. "
Over the weekend, Hannah was recorded singing a part of DaBabyThe hit tune "Rockstar,quot;. However, things changed when High school star was pronouncing the lyrics and was filmed saying the N-Word.
"I owe them an important apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said," Hannah later shared on Instagram Stories. "I have read your messages and I have seen the damage I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
Since the controversy made headlines, many at Bachelor Nation have remained silent or expressed disapproval with Hannah's actions. According to Nick, several students in the franchise have had "unpleasant experiences,quot; with Hannah.
"Nothing in line with what we just talked about, more in line with the typical … someone feels a little more. And we have all been there, especially as potential customers, there have always been times when perhaps we needed to be controlled,quot; . Nick explained. "But with Hannah, it seemed to be the norm. It's as if everyone they spoke to at Bachelor Nation had their Hannah Brown story."
"The reason why you haven't heard that Single People, to be honest, fear Hannah and her admirers, and specifically fear Hannah's willingness to direct the energy of her admirers in the direction of her critics. And that's why you haven't heard it, "he continued." If you are a fan of Hannah, you shouldn't defend this. If you're Hannah, you should go to your platform and tell your fans who are defending him to stop doing it. You have the responsibility and the opportunity to do it. "
Weekend, Rachel Lindsay addressed the drama in an 8-minute Instagram video that received the support of Becca Kufrin, Trista Sutter and more.
"You know, it's easy to make a statement," Rachel said in part after speaking privately with Hannah. "It's easy to hide behind the words, but when you are bold enough to say the N word on camera, on your platform, let me tell you, when you are bold enough to say the word on your platform … then you need be brave enough to use your face in front of the camera and apologize the same way you said the word. "
Finally, Nick said in his next podcast episode that Hannah still has "a lot of good in her." He also believes that this can be a teaching moment that can turn into something positive.
"I hope she embraces that and doesn't expect the situation to go away," he shared. "I hope this is a teaching moment for all of us and I hope it does."
Nick added: "I think he has a kind heart. I think he can do a lot of good with his platform, but he really needs to own this and must be truly responsible for his mistakes." Listen to the full episode wherever you stream podcasts later tonight.
