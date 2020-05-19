Nick Jonas to star in "The Blacksmith" from "Taken" director – Up News Info

Nick Jonas (Jumanji) and Laurence Fishburne (Matrix) have signed to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action thriller The blacksmith, which AGC is financing and producing.

Morel and Liam Neeson had huge success with the action franchise Taken. This time it will be Jonas with a very particular set of skills. The actor and singer will play Wes Loomis, a "Blacksmith", the weapons expert from the intelligence community. When his underground laboratory is destroyed and his colleagues killed, he must flee alone with his unique set of technology skills and the help of a brilliant young CIA analyst, Noelle Hazlitt, to keep him alive. They are looking for Mather (Fishburne), a retired blacksmith and Wes's mentor, to guide them. "

The launch of female lead Hazlitt is underway and AGC is aiming for a production start in late 2020 on the film, which it hopes will be the start of a new action franchise.

Ben Ripley & # 39; s (Source code) The script is based on the Kickstart Comics graphic novel by Malik Evans and Richard Sparkman. Along with AGC Studios, Jon Shestack (Air force one) will produce with Jason Netter of Kickstart Productions (Dear) and Jeremy Stein, with executive production by AGC Stuart Ford and Linda McDonough. Samantha Shear and Bob Sobhani will also be executive producers.

Ford said, "The blacksmith It provides a fresh and highly contemporary remake of the espionage genre, and it's exciting to combine exhilarating young talent like Nick with seasoned heavyweights like Pierre and Laurence. We will soon announce an equally outstanding young actress to play in front of Nick and then have all the ingredients for a major new film franchise based on a very modern breed of action hero. "

