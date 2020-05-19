Nick Jonas and Laurence Fishburne Tapped for the comic book action movie

WENN

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers has teamed up with the star of & # 39; The Matrix & # 39; for an action thriller called & # 39; The Blacksmith & # 39; which is based on a graphic novel.

Nick Jonas and Laurence Fishburne They've signed on to star in the first movie in a new action-thriller franchise.

The singer, who has appeared in films like "Jumanji: the next level"and"Matrix"the actor will join"Taken"director Pierre morel for "The blacksmith", in which Jonas will play a weapons expert, known as a blacksmith, who searches for his mentor after an attack on his life.

Fishburne will play the mentor.

The project, guided by Ben ripley, is based on Malik Evans and Richard Sparkmangraphic novel for Kickstart Comics.

Movie bosses are now on the hunt for a "leading young actress" who will play Jonas's CIA partner in the film, who will serve as the first in "a major new film franchise built around a very modern race. of action hero. " according to the producer Stuart ford.