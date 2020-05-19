Newly converted Marin County classrooms show how learning will adapt to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

NOVATE (KPIX) – Some schools in Marin County are giving us an idea of ​​what it will be like when students return after months of distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Three campuses have begun converting classrooms to emphasize health and safety. For now, it's a pilot program, but it's also a careful, measured look at what a classroom will look like, when the students finally return.

Starting Monday, some students return to the classroom, a classroom that can change forever, like this special education class at San Jose Middle School in Novato.

Eight desks inside engraved boxes ensure social distancing. The rest of the class will attend online.

Ken Lippi is the Assistant Superintendent of the Marin County Office of Education. He says administrators will learn a lot about how they will approach the next school year.

"It is not just an experiment, but for us, it brings us back to why we are in this, which is being with our children in a classroom where those relationships can be built," Lippi said.

Special education teacher Cindy Evans says the first day was interesting.

%MINIFYHTML302094e4358f6d0a56321295c4bfa28915%

"It was great. We waved in the parking lot. We had to take temperatures and the parents had to answer some health questions, making sure everyone was healthy at home, as were the students," he said.

This is a special limited access program for a few classrooms, following strict guidelines from the health department that guarantee everyone's safety.

Across the street, Caleb Conn is with his two children, Jojo and Torin. Given the choice of online or classroom assistance, you're not sure which one you prefer for your family.

"Obviously, smaller classrooms make more sense, huh, but … I don't know. It's very difficult to know now," Conn said.

On Monday, the class started just in time.

"They were so excited to be here, they sat at his desk and waited for the morning meeting to start," says Evans.

Lippi says that safety always comes first.

%MINIFYHTML302094e4358f6d0a56321295c4bfa28916%

"We are looking at this very carefully and again, I will say it, I have said it many times, with the guidance of public health."