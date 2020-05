Aaron Epstein / Netflix



Space force Follow award-winning pilot Mark Naird, who dreams of leading the Air Force. Instead, he was asked to head a newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA: the Space Force. Mark ends up taking his family to a remote base in Colorado, where he now works with an eclectic group of scientists and "astronauts," who are tasked with taking the United States to the moon (again). The series was co-created by Steve Carell and The office creator Greg Daniels.

Protagonist: Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jane Lynch, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake, and Fred Willard.

When it premieres: May 20 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer here.