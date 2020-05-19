New goal to open widely before July 4 – Up News Info

At the Los Angeles County Supervisors Meeting today, officials announced the goal of opening Los Angeles County much more broadly by July 4.

The mission is to safely reopen retail businesses, restaurants, and shopping malls. But getting there will be slow.

"That is an objective, but we have to achieve it," supervisor Hilda Solís said during the press conference on the July 4 reopening date. "And we have to do it by measurement, we have to do it with scientific evidence and data and make sure that everyone complies with the public health order. And I can tell you, as a supervisor, that I am very concerned that some people don't hear that message. "

"We have to do a lot of things right so we can get to that date," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "I think the reality is that we are really going to aim together to get there as quickly as possible, but we are going to pay attention to the data and the science."

You can see the meeting here.