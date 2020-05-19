New Facebook stores bring online stores to the social network – BGR

%MINIFYHTML98bcee0518b5b85e25fcd4e7a1e8df0914%

Facebook stores are customizable storefronts that companies can create for free on the social network to display their products and sell them directly to buyers.

Facebook store owners can set up a cover image, change the color scheme, and create item collections that users can navigate on Facebook or Instagram.

Facebook stores will also include live shopping features and loyalty programs.

Facebook announced a new feature on Tuesday that will change the way people buy and sell products on the social network forever. Facebook stores are customizable storefronts that allow businesses to brag and sell their products on all Facebook properties for free. Businesses can set up a cover image for their stores, change the color scheme to suit their brand, and group items into collections to make them easier to find.

"People can find Facebook stores on a company's Facebook page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or ads," Facebook explained in a press release on its website. "From there, you can browse the entire collection, save the products you're interested in, and place an order, either on the company's website or without leaving the app if the company has enabled payment in the United States."

Facebook Shops also allows customers to communicate directly with companies through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct in case they have any questions, need assistance or want to track a delivery. In the future, it will also be possible to place an order within a direct WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram chat.

Facebook stores work with third-party services like Shopify, BigCommerce and Cafe24. Although they are free for any company to create, Facebook will give companies the ability to purchase ads, and each time a customer uses Facebook's payment option, the company will be charged a small fee. Facebook is framing the launch of Stores as a boon to businesses during the pandemic, but it will certainly be profitable for the social network as well.

QVC fans will be delighted to hear that live video will also play a role in Facebook stores. In the statement, Facebook explained that companies will be able to tag products from their Facebook stores before they are published and that those products appear at the bottom of the video for viewers to click and take a look. Live shopping features are being tested on Facebook and Instagram, and will be rolled out to more users in the coming months.

Finally, Facebook says that loyalty programs will give shoppers the ability to earn rewards from the Stores they frequent and make it easy to track their points and rewards while shopping. The stores are launching on Facebook today and will be coming to Instagram this summer.

Image Source: Facebook