Netflix ranks next Harlan Coben adaptation of Red – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is ​​working to block its latest adaptation of Harlan Coben, in a project that will reunite the best-selling author with the producer behind The stranger.

Up News Info understands the streamer is finalizing a deal to reimagine Coben's 2012 novel Stay close for the screen, with British producer Red Production Company doing the drama.

Coben and Red adapted The stranger for Netflix in January, while they also worked together on the 2018 miniseries. insurance. His other previous collaboration came The five in 2016, it aired on Sky in the UK and Netflix in the US. USA

Netflix and Red are still working on the details of the project, including adding a writer and cast. Danny Brocklehurst was the lead writer for the Red adaptations of The stranger, insurance and The five.

Stay close It tells the story of three people who hide dark secrets and live lives they never wanted. Megan is a soccer mom with a wild past and a growing sense of dissatisfaction; Ray's talent as a documentary photographer is being wasted on a paparazzi job with no way out; while Broome is a detective who struggles to let go of an unsolved case. Finally, the consequences of his past actions collide in the present.

Coben signed a five-year general agreement with Netflix in August 2018, which included a pact to develop 14 of his English titles and foreign language series, as well as movies.

The last project to emerge from the association is the mystery thriller The forests, which has been adapted as a Polish original and focuses on a Warsaw prosecutor who learns new evidence about his sister's disappearance 25 years ago. The series premieres on June 12.

Netflix has acquired Coben's bestseller Six years for Sparkly Director David Ayer will write, direct and produce with Chris Long through his Cedar Park poster.