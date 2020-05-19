NeNe Leakes uploads the second part of his "cocktails and conversation,quot; talk with Jennifer Williams

NeNe Leakes has just told her fans that the second part of her conversation with Jennifer Williams has just been uploaded to YouTube. Look the following video.

& # 39; Don't walk, RUN to my YouTube channel today and subscribe (it doesn't cost you anything) Then watch part 2 "cocktails and conversation with @jenniferwilliams PS: I feel like a real video like today, so I'm going to leave Another video tonight! How about that? #casaleakes #thethreat #hbic #theone #lifeofnene #learnfromthelunchbox, "NeNe captioned her IG post.

Someone said: & # 39; The whole show should turn a new page and it should be about mutual empowerment as black women because this pandemic should wake us up and work together and stop belittling each & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Anytime you got off that camera it wasn't a meeting! Baby, they have NOTHING without you! "

One commenter said: 'I don't understand why they don't understand why you were so upset last season that you didn't have time to deal with their sex when your husband faced life and death. They have never diagnosed a family member with cancer or disease and imagine that it was your husband and that you have to put people face to face, sometimes you will get out of your personality and insult them and they cannot understand that this is just the Mind-blowing black women need to learn to respect those who make the platform so that you even sit on a damn couch, that's what I don't understand about him. "

Someone else posted this: "Join Porsha because she was giving them to you at the meeting hahaha … everyone is fine together,quot;, and another follower said: "Keep talking Nene … who cares what people think,quot; . I can't please them, so keep pissing them off. "

A commenter wrote: Bien Good for you Nene! don't wait until they give it to you to create your own lane. Because what is for you is for you! "

Another fan said to the RHOA star, "Well, Nene, if you didn't come here to tell the truth, we would never know all this." They Tried It When no one else wants to defend you, you must defend yourself. Let the truth be known. Good for you and those who have a heart and know that the difference between right and wrong will support you! "

NeNe recently said withdrawing from the RHOA Meeting was the best option.



