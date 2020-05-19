Neil Gaiman apologizes for breaking UK blocking rules – Up News Info

Neil Gaiman, the Good omens and American gods Writer, apologized after breaking Scotland's blockade rules by traveling from New Zealand to his home in Skye, Scotland, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a blog post on his website last week, Gaiman revealed that he made the 11,000-mile trip more than two weeks ago so that he and his wife, Amanda Palmer, could find a space and work in the British time zone.

His confession created front page news in the UK, and in a new blog post on Monday, the writer said he had been visited by police to discuss his moves, which included flying to London and using a friend's car for travel. to Scotland.

"I did something stupid. I'm really sorry, "Gaiman said." Yesterday I was able to speak to some local police officers, who said that everything I considered should have stayed me where I was safe in New Zealand, and I agreed that yes, everything is considered, should "

Gaiman said he "panicked" after reading the travel advice on the UK government website, which states that people "are recommended to return now" if they are abroad. "I waited until New Zealand ended its strict blockade and took the first flight," he added.

Scottish Police Inspector Linda Allan confirmed that Gaiman was spoken to. The officers visited Neil Gaiman and spoke to him about his actions. They have given him adequate advice on essential travel and reminded him of current guidelines in Scotland, ”he said.

Gaiman also specifically apologized to the Skye people. He said, “I want to apologize to everyone on the island for creating so much fuss. I also want to thank and apologize to the local police, who had better things to do than watch me. I'm sure I've done dumb things in my life, but this is the dumbest thing I've done in a long time. "