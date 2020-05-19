NBC says 2.35 million viewers for return of live golf to television

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) – The return of live golf to television drew 2.35 million viewers across all platforms, which NBC Sports said was 16% higher than the Dell Match Play final last year. .

The TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday at the Seminole Golf Club was shown starting at 2 p.m. until just after 6:30 p.m. on NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN, along with NBC Sports and PGA Tour broadcast channels.

Rory McIlroy won a playoff closest to the pin worth six skins valued at $ 1.1 million when he and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. More than $ 5.5 million was raised for COVID-19 relief funds, and more donations were accepted through Tuesday.

NBC used Match Play for comparison because only four players were on the field in both formats. Kevin Kisner beat Matt Kuchar in last year's Match Play which had a total audience delivery of 2.03 million.

Seminole's exhibition faced NASCAR's official return. However, last year's Match Play, on March 31, was part of a television line full of sports, including the NCAA basketball tournament, Major League Baseball and a NASCAR race.

%MINIFYHTML58d95c53b407e92b3614051e6447891715%

NBC says the game Skins on Seminole was pretty much the same as the audience for PGA Tour network coverage in the second quarter of 2019.

NBC says there were 762,000 average viewers in the 25-54 age group, which was two-thirds more than the same age group watching Match Play last year, and 44% more than last year's PGA Tour coverage in the second quarter.

Sunday's exhibition also featured linear coverage of Sky Sports and other PGA Tour global media partners. The broadcast was available on NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime Video, GolfPass, GolfChannel.com, and GolfTV.