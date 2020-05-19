Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui files for divorce

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have had problems in their marriage for a long time. The last thing we hear is that Aaliya has filed for divorce. We hear that she sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin by email and WhatsApp on May 7. But reports claim that Nawazuddin did not respond. Speaking of it with a news channel, Aaliya's lawyer said: "Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Ms. Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7 2020. Due to unprecedented Covid-19, the notice could not be sent via express mail. It has been sent via email and WhatsApp. Ms. Siddiqui, our client, also sent the notice via WhatsApp. However, the Mr. Siddiqui has not responded to date. I think he is keeping quiet about the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent out demanding maintenance and divorce. I would not like to go into details of the notice about what the contents are and what they are. the allegations, but let me tell you that the accusations are quite serious and that they are very sensitive to Mr. Siddiqui and his family members. "

Aaliya also opened up about the same thing and said that there is no single reason but several reasons behind her problems with Nawaz and all of these reasons are very serious. Aaliya had changed her name back to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey two months ago. She is also known as Anjali. Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for 10 years and have two children together.