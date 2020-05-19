NASCAR Race Weather: Will the rain on Darlington's forecast delay Tuesday's Xfinity Series race?

NASCAR fans finally got a taste of the racing action for the first time in more than two months on Sunday, with Kevin Harvick winning the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. But the next races to be held in Darlington, South Carolina may not go uninterrupted.

Tuesday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington Speedway will start at 6 p.m., it was two hours early in an attempt to avoid potential bad weather, but that might not matter in some less-than-ideal weather conditions before the race.

Not what we wanted to see, but the bottom has dropped in Darlington County. Hopefully this shower doesn't last long and we can dry the track and start racing. #JRNation pic.twitter.com/631sU2zIAN – JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) May 19, 2020

NASCAR Weather Forecast for the Xfinity Series Race at Darlington Racecourse

According to weather.com, the hourly forecast for Darlington, South Carolina, Tuesday calls for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and light rain at night, with a probability of rain over 55 percent at all times of the day.

Things do not look better in the forecast of the National Weather Service: 80 percent chance of rain in the afternoon and at night.

"Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. East wind between 10 and 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible."

Here is the current weather radar for Darlington, S.C.