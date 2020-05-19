Nancy Pelosi deceives Trump as & # 39; morbid obesity & # 39; while criticizing your hydroxychloroquine intake

WENN / Avalon

The speaker of the House of Representatives is among those who have been dragging the president for taking medications to avoid contracting Coronavirus despite FDA warnings.

Nancy Pelosi has inadvertently shot at Donald trumpThe weight when commenting on the president's hydroxychloroquine intake to protect against the coronavirus. Trump told reporters Monday, May 18, that he has been taking the malaria medicine along with a zinc supplement daily "for about a week and a half" in an attempt to block the virus if he is infected.

During an interview on CNN "Anderson Cooper 360 "On Monday night, Pelosi expressed concern about Trump's use of hydroxychloroquine, which is against FDA warnings. Explaining his opinion on the matter, he said he would prefer to avoid it because of his" group of age "and" weight group ".

"He is our president and I would prefer that he not take something that has not been approved by scientists," said the speaker of the House. "Especially in their age group and theirs, say, weight group, morbid obesity, they say."

Hydroxychloroquine has well-documented serious side effects, including serious heart problems. When asked about the possible side effects of the drug, he told reporters: "All I can say is that so far I seem to be doing fine."

Trump said he started taking the drug after receiving a letter from a doctor about the benefits of the antimalarial drug. "He said out of hundreds of people who have been treated that he has not lost one," he said. "If it doesn't work, you're not going to get sick or die. It's been very proven."

Trump admitted that his doctor did not recommend the medication, but requested it from the White House doctor, Dr. Sean Conley. Confirming this, Dr. Conley said in a statement that after "numerous discussions" with Trump about the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, "we conclude that the potential benefit of the treatment outweighs the relative risks."

Meanwhile, people have been dragging Trump on social media for his hydroxychloroquine intake. "Wow, I knew The Simpsons were never wrong. Keep taking Trump," he replied sarcastically. Another similarly added: "Let him have it and with a cold glass of Clorox."

Meanwhile, one person questioned the doctor's judgment for administering the drug to Trump despite having no symptoms of related illnesses, "he lied. How did you take a drug for 2 weeks that was ORIGINALLY designed for LUPUS as a preventive method and DOES NOT HAVE LUPUS" . your doctor's license needs to be reviewed. "