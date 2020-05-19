Nancy Pelosi concerned about Trump & # 39; morbid obesity & # 39; after hydroxychloroquine claims

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed concern about "morbidly obese,quot; President Donald Trump after admitting that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to avoid contracting coronavirus.

"He is our president, and I would rather he not take something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group … morbid obesity, they say," Pelosi said on CNN.

