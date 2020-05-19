Nancy Pelosi concerned about Trump & # 39; morbid obesity & # 39; after hydroxychloroquine claims

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed concern about "morbidly obese,quot; President Donald Trump after admitting that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to avoid contracting coronavirus.

"He is our president, and I would rather he not take something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and his, shall we say, weight group … morbid obesity, they say," Pelosi said on CNN.

"A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it," said Trump, who later said he had been taking it every day for a week and a half. He also claimed that many front-line workers were also taking the drug.

Medical experts have warned it, and a study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that showed the drug does not fight the deadly virus.

The drug has long been approved to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus. According to the Washington Post, clinical trials, academic research, and scientific analysis indicate that the danger from the drug is a significantly increased risk of death for certain patients, particularly those with heart problems.