"Muy Cavallari" ends after three seasons on E! – Up News Info

Kristin Cavallari is finishing her E! reality show Very cavallari After three seasons. The reality star announced Tuesday on Instagram that she decided not to continue the show.

"As I begin this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with 'Very Cavallari'. I loved my filming time and I am very grateful to E! Entertainment for making this trip possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping me up to date all these years. I love you guys, "she wrote in an Instagram caption.

ME! confirmed to Up News Info that the show is not progressing.

The move comes after Cavallari and Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April.

Very cavallari He took an exclusive look at the life of the celebrity, businesswoman, wife and mother. The show focused on Cavallari's company, Uncommon James, but also followed the ups and downs of their marriage. Per the show's tagline: In Season 3, Jay takes on more chores at home, supporting Kristin as she opens her second Uncommon James store and launches into a full-fledged business tycoon, but success in the limelight comes at a cost. for Kristin and those around her. Friendships are challenged in unexpected ways, as Kristin and Jay redefine their close circle of friends, their marriage, and the roots of happiness.

Cavallari became known on the MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The True Orange County, then went on to narrate and star in the last two seasons of The hills. She has also been a hostess and collaborator of E! Live from the red carpet.

Very cavallari It was produced by Critical Content with Jenny Daly, Rob Lobl, Kristin Cavallari, Robert Sizemore, and Ben DeNoble as executive producers.