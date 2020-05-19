Motorcyclist registered at 114 MPH in Fairfield twice cited for speeding in the 7-mile gap – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – A motorcyclist who was ticketed Tuesday by a CHP officer for driving 114 miles per hour on I-80 in Fairfield was cited for accelerating a second time by another officer just seven miles later, authorities said. .

The Solano County CHP office posted about the reckless driver on the office's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

The first ticket was issued when the CHP officer stopped the motorcyclist for speeding after registering the cyclist traveling 114 miles per hour on I-80 westbound near the Lagoon Valley exit shortly before 12 pm

According to CHP, the same motorcyclist was summoned for the second time about 20 minutes after being stopped by a different CHP officer for traveling 86 mph on I-80 westbound near the Green Valley Road exit, just seven more miles west of the site of the first ticket.

The motorcyclist was just another example of the type of dangerous speeding that CHP has been trying to combat during the coronavirus protection order.

On Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol revealed that accidents and DUI arrests have fallen during the COVID-19 state shelter on-site, but the number of drivers cited for speeding over 100 mph continues increasing.

With significantly less traffic volume, the number of incidents on California's highways continues to decline.

"People are adhering to the order, eliminating non-essential travel, and as a result, there has been a significant reduction in the number of travelers on the roads," said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley.

According to preliminary data from the CHP record tracking system, there has been a 75 percent decrease in the number of accidents in California this year from March 19 to April 30, compared to the same period in 2019.

Furthermore, the same data indicated an 88 percent reduction in the number of people killed and a 62 percent decrease in the number of people injured in accidents. The total number of truck collisions also experienced a 60 percent drop, with fatal truck crashes falling by 88 percent.

California's accident reduction rate was not the only positive on quieter roads, the agency said.

The number of DUI arrests made by CHP officers has decreased during March and April, from 7,224 in 2019 to 4,223 in 2020; almost 42 percent.

However, the CHP said, not all drivers have performed best during the pandemic.

Open roads have led some cheeky motorists to test the speed limit and eventually receive a citation. Between March 19 and April 30, CHP officers issued 2,738 speeding citations of more than 100 miles per hour, representing a 46 percent increase over last year.

"Resist the urge to speed up," Stanley warned drivers. "Drivers are easier to spot when they're on an almost empty highway."