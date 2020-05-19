Morrissey fuming over racist Sky Sports brand despite apologies in the air

WENN

On his Morrissey Central website, the former Smiths leader posts a clip of journalist Sam Wallace making the potentially slanderous comments on the & # 39; Sunday Supplement & # 39; show.

Up News Info –

Morrissey He received an apology from the host of the UK television show "Sunday Supplement" after being called a "racist" by a panelist.

The incident occurred when the presenters filmed the soccer debate program remotely on Sunday (May 17) and the journalist Sam Wallace He made comments that he believed were not being passed on in reference to former fans who abandoned Morrissey for his controversial political views.

"Morrissey has been canceled, hasn't he, as he basically turned out to be a racist," Wallace said.

Later in the show, host Geoff Shreeves issued an apology for the potentially defamatory comments.

"At the beginning of this program, a brief private conversation was unintentionally broadcast," he added. "It was not intended for broadcast, and no conversation reflects the views of Sky Sports."

The error doesn't seem to have gone well with the first one. The smiths The leader as a video clip of Wallace's comments was posted on his Morrissey Central website.

An angry caption about the footage reads, "FREE SPORTS SKY COMMENT ABOUT MORRISSEY: THE TELEGRAPH SUNDAY NEWSPAPER SAM WALLACE EXPOSES MORRISSEY TO HATRED, RIDICULE AND INJURIES."

The star has come under fire for his political views, including his support for the far-right party For Britain, with some UK record stores withdrawing their albums from sale.

However, he vigorously denied the racism allegations and expelled protesters from a show in Portland, Oregon, last October.