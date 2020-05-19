Morongo Casino reopens on Friday after being closed for 2 months – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Although with major limitations, the Morongo Casino in the Cabazon community of Riverside County will reopen on Friday afternoon for the first time since it closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa announced Tuesday that it will reopen for slots and table games, but with limited seating.

Some slots will be disabled or equipped with Plexiglass shields.

All guests and staff must undergo temperature checks prior to entry and wear masks at all times while inside.

The hotel, pools and spas, gyms, Cielo Steakhouse, and Potrero Canyon Buffet will be closed, along with valet parking, and poker and bingo rooms.

Several restaurants will open in the casino, including Mozen Asian Kitchen, Pink Coffee, Good Times Cafe, Sideline Grill, and food court. However, restaurants will require physical distance.

"Our reopening is being guided by our continued commitment to protect the health and well-being of our guests, team members and the community," Morongo chief operating officer Richard St. Jean said in a statement. "We have spent countless hours developing improved safety and sanitation protocols and procedures that strengthen our already demanding cleaning standards."

The casino, which is located in the Morongo Reserve, reopens at 2 p.m. Friday. Several other casinos in Southern California are reopening this week, including Viejas Casino and Resort in San Diego County. Pechanga Resort Casino is scheduled to reopen June 1.